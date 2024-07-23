Explosive Move: Nancy Mace Forces Impeachment Vote on Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle Within 48 Hours!

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced the filing of a privileged motion to impeach Kim Cheatle, the Director of the United States Secret Service, on Monday night.

Mace sharply criticized the performance of U.S. Secret Service DEI Director Kim Cheatle during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

Mace accused Cheatle of being evasive, dodging critical questions, and displaying a lack of transparency.

The heated exchange between Mace and Cheatle can be viewed here. Below is a transcript of some of the key moments:

Congresswoman Mace:

Director Cheatle, the American people are watching and they’re wondering if there are any questions you can answer honestly today. So Director Cheatle, I have a series of questions very specific questions. I want very specific answers. Most of my questions are going to demand a yes or no answer. Do you understand? I do. OK, my first question. Both sides of the aisle today have asked for your resignation. Would you like to use my 5 minutes to draft your resignation letter, yes or no? Director Cheatle:

No thank you. Congresswoman Mace:

This is a colossal failure. It was a failure. Yes or no? Was it a colossal failure is the question, yes or no. I have admitted this is a yes or no series of questions. Was this a colossal failure? Yes or no? Director Cheatle:

Yes. Congresswoman Mace:

Was this tragedy preventable? Yes or no. Director Cheatle:

Yes. Congresswoman Mace:

Is the Secret Service fully cooperating with our committee? Director Cheatle:

Yes. Congresswoman Mace:

OK, you say you’re fully cooperating with this committee, um, on July 15th, this committee sent you a list of demands of information that we wanted has the Secret Service provided this committee a complete list of all law enforcement personnel that were there that day. Have you done that? Have you provided a list to the oversight committee. Yes or no? Director Cheatle:

I’ll have to get back to you on that. Congresswoman Mace:

That is a no. Have you provided all audio and video recordings in your possession to this committee as we asked on July 15th, yes or no? Director Cheatle:

I would have to get back to you. Congresswoman Mace:

That is a no. You’re full of shit today. You’re just being completely dishonest…

According to the Oversight Committee, here are some key findings:

1. Nine days after an assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life, the director of the U.S. Secret Service DOES NOT have a comprehensive timeline of events.

2. She HAS NOT visited the site in Butler, PA.

3. The roof the shooter used was OUTSIDE the perimeter the Secret Service was monitoring.

4. She thinks that the assassination attempt was “the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades,” yet she still believes she is the best person to lead the Secret Service.

5. She was more forthcoming with her TV interview appearances than our hearing and even had her opening statement “leaked” to journalists hours before our committee received a copy.

6. She believes this tragedy, which claimed a life, almost killed President Trump, and injured two others, WAS preventable.

7. She ADMITS to multiple lapses in security under her leadership of the law enforcement agency.

8. She believes there were SUFFICIENT resources given to President Trump on the day he was shot.

9. She COULD NOT answer whether or not the gunman acted alone.

Following the hearing, Mace announced on Monday evening that she had filed a privileged motion to impeach Kim Cheatle. This move will force a vote within the next 48 hours.

The privileged motion Mace filed requires the House of Representatives to hold a vote within 48 hours, ensuring that the matter will be addressed immediately. This procedural maneuver is designed to bypass the usual lengthy process of committee reviews and debates.