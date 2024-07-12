Joe Manchin: Democrats Set to Decide Biden’s Fate This Sunday

Former Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV) revealed that the Democrat Party is expected to reach a consensus on Joe Biden’s viability as their nominee for the White House by this Sunday.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Sen. Manchin suggested that clarity about Biden’s intentions in the upcoming election might soon emerge.

When asked by NBC’s Ryan Nobles about Biden’s capability to continue his campaign and serve another term, Manchin responded evasively, urging the public to “wait until this weekend” for a more definite perspective.

Ryan Nobles: Are you personally confident that he has what it takes to not only continue this election but also to serve for another four years? Joe Manchin: I think that if you just wait until this weekend there’ll be more comes out. I believe that we’ll be able to have a better, clearer view of what’s happening. His health and well-being, I think, should be everyone’s first and foremost concern—his, his family’s, and all of us. He’s fine. Doctors are saying he’s fine, so I’m going to take that for his word and go from there. So I’m just going to wait. I really am.

WATCH:

In an interview with Newsmax, Senator Joe Manchin suggested that a decision about Joe Biden’s continuation as the Democrat candidate could emerge by this Sunday, following intense internal party discussions about Biden’s viability.

Newsmax reported: