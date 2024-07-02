Jamie Foxx Finally Breaks Silence on the Terrifying Near-Death Experience That Kept Him Hospitalized for 20 Days (VIDEO)

Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence about a terrifying near-death experience that kept him hospitalized for 20 days last year. The 56-year-old actor shared more details about the mystery illness that landed him in the hospital in April.

Jamie Foxx has been at the center of speculation regarding his health after reports emerged claiming he had a blood clot in his brain allegedly caused by the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the details given by Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, Foxx allegedly suffered partial paralysis and blindness, among other complications, following his vaccine administration.

“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it,” said Benza during an interview with Dr. Drew.

Foxx’s health scare initially came to light during a film shoot with Cameron Diaz last year, where he was hospitalized due to a serious condition.

Many suggested the actor suffered a stroke, further fueled by Foxx’s stint in a Chicago facility specializing in stroke recovery.

Mike Tyson confirmed these speculations in a podcast interview with Patrick Bet-David, Tyson stated Foxx “isn’t feeling well.”

The former heavyweight champion continued, “They said he (Foxx) had a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.”

In a video shared on X, Foxx can be seen discussing his health scare with a group of people at an outdoor café in Phoenix, People reported.

“Look, April 11th last year,” Foxx begins, “Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.” He snaps his fingers to illustrate how quickly things escalated. “I was gone for 20 days,” he continues, “I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx reveals that he was in Atlanta at the time of the incident. His sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, took him to see the first doctor. “They gave me a cortisone shot,” he tells the woman sitting next to him.

“The next doctor said something’s going on up there,” Foxx added, pointing to his head. The actor chose not to disclose further details on camera about what exactly his diagnosis was, which elicited laughter from those around him.

WATCH: