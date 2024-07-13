Inside J6 with US Army Captain and Proud Boy Gabriel Garcia

This week on Blessed.News “Inside J6″ former US Army Captain Gabriel Garcia joined us to discuss his experiences before, during, and after the persecution of January 6th protesters. Prior to and at the time of J6, Capt. Garcia was also a member the Proud Boys. He was the man who was in the candid interview that was published in an article by The Gateway Pundit.

During the news portion of the podcast, we discussed several stories including the release of J6er Darrell Neely as well as the release of Joshua Hernandez, who was simply dumped without a phone, wallet or ID on the streets of DC, hundreds of miles away from home. We also discussed the recent arrest of Tommy Tatum, a J6er who was nearly killed by police after they smothered him, which was of course omitted from the report filed against him.

During the interview portion of the show, Capt. Garcia and I discussed his experience in January 6th and the gross misconceptions about the Proud Boys. We also discussed the recent overturning of the 1512c2 charges by the US Supreme Court and what that means for him as he awaits sentencing in September.

