The Biden Regime Jailed Joshua Hernandez for 2 Years for Walking in Capitol with a US Flag – Last Week They Dumped Him on Streets of DC Homeless and Hundreds of Miles from Home – Now He Needs Our Help!

Political prisoner Joshua Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for his participation in the January 6, 2021 protests.

Hernandez entered the US Capitol carrying an American flag and moved with the crowd through the Senate wing, Crypt, Speaker’s Lobby, Speaker’s conference room, and Rotunda. He committed no violence.

For this he was given two years in prison.

Note: That the lone insurrectionist that day Ray Epps was given NO TIME in prison earlier this year.

** Please donate to Joshua Hernandez here – and help him get home.

On Friday Joshua Nernandez was released from prison in Arkansas. Joshua was expecting to go home. The Biden administration bused him to Washington DC.

Now he is homeless and broke walking the streets in Washington.

Under Joe Biden we have witnessed the worst political abuse in US history.

Joshua wrote The Gateway Pundit from the street in DC.

Greetings Jim,

I’m FREEE!! I’m Joshua Hernandez, I was released from Forrest City Low in Arkansas on Friday the 21st.

The BOP left me homeless upon my release. I informed them of my family, my home and my job that is waiting for me.

I assumed I was going to be sent home. The last two months of my sentence I was requesting information on my itinerary, plus my probation officer contact information. I was told I would be given all I needed. Upon my release, I was given a Greyhound bus ticket to Washington DC. To my surprise, I was given that and only that. No probation info, no address where I was supposed to go, not even a printout of local resources. I wasn’t even given my ID back. I came in with nothing to prove who I am. All my property was ‘lost.’ All the books I was sent from friends and family, pictures family sent in the mail. Clothing and shoes I had bought. I had to leave shoes and clothing that was donated, unwashed.

Once I got my hands on a phone, I started to call the probation office and get an idea why I was being sent to DC. The supervisor did not know why. I was assigned to an officer that was no longer with the probation office. On a Friday afternoon on the Greyhound towards DC, being told I had to wait until Monday for a response. I was looking at a whole weekend without a roof and clean clothing. I received no help. I’m not expecting a red carpet treatment, but I would have really appreciated a printout of local resources.

My first visit with my probation was on the 26th of this month at 4 PM in the afternoon. I informed her of my ID issue, food, shelter, family, clothing, everything that I am lacking. I was told, “Get all that out of your head, you are here and we need to see what you need to become successful.”

No family, no kids, no resources and no ID to get a job, but “what do you need to become successful.”

So I’m stuck here in DC, anything helps. I have a plan for employment. I started to ask corner stores to stock up back rooms and clean floors for drinks and snacks and if they want to pay I’ll accept cash. I’m taking things one step at a time.

God Bless all the readers and Go Bless the Gateway Pundit.

I will not let hard times defeat me. I am powered my the Most High.

My unmatched perspicacity coupled with my sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor.

Joshua Hernandez

