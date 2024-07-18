‘If You Can’t Beat Him, Join Him’: Top Biden Surrogate Rep. Joyce Beatty Claims Democrats Are MAGA

MAGA “extremists” are popping up where you’d least expect them.

Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Joyce Beatty claimed the Democrat Party’s agenda will “Make America great again” while delivering remarks supporting Joe Biden at a campaign press conference in Milwaukee on Thursday.

During remarks, he Ohio lawmaker incessantly played the race card against Trump.

Under the former Republican president’s administration, “Black unemployment and reinsurance rates skyrocketed. His tax scam worsened the racial wealth gap, the typical white household that doubled the cut of a typical black household. Some 300,000 Black Americans lost health insurance in the first two years of his presidency,” Beatty claimed in an angry tirade.

In reality, Black Americans had an all-time high employment rate under Trump. Trump celebrated the lowest-ever Black unemployment rate on Martin Luther King, Jr. day, Jan. 20, 2021. Black unemployment fell to the lowest annual level ever in 2019, averaging 6.1 percent. Black unemployment also hit the lowest level in American history that year, falling to 5.4 percent.

As Beatty flagrantly lied to her constituents about Trump hating Black people, she claimed the GOP presidential nominee was to blame for millions of Covid deaths under the Biden administration, which unprecedentedly mandated Americans to show proof of Covid “vaccination” to maintain their livelihoods.

“Now, let’s talk about covid 19. His COVID-19 response disproportionately left Black Americans dead, and Black-owned businesses shuttered,” the Biden surrogate continued. “The murder rate spikes by the most on record, a push to bring back stop and frisk.”

The Democrat congresswoman, who was arrested in 2021 by US Capitol Police for refusing to comply with police orders during a voting rights protest inside the Senate Hart Office Building, also took a swipe at the Jan. 6 political prisoners for protesting in the Capitol building.

“After losing the 2020 election, we saw Trump put a bow on his failed presidency by encouraging a violent mob to storm the Capitol. I know this. I was there,” Beatty said. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, look how far we’ve come. There are nearly 16 million new jobs. We hit the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years, and black unemployment hit historic loans, we’re seeing record economic growth and new business creations, including black small businesses, start-up at the fastest rate in 30 years.”

By every metric, Bidenomics has miserably failed Americans. It doesn’t take a genius to notice the price of food and gas has approximately quadrupled over the past three years, leaving at least one in seven people to resort to food banks to provide for their families. Interest rates have been at a 23-year high since last July, leaving the working and middle class squeezed and racking up more debt.

The Democrat Party’s response? Lie outright, insist you have the money to cover your soaring grocery bill.

Polls show Democrat voters would rather Michelle Obama, who insists “America was never great” on the Democrat ticket. candidate insists America was never great. But the party of the KKK, which masterfully deflected its history of segregation and slavery on the GOP, is now bidding for a round two at destroying America by claiming they are MAGA.

“We create opportunities for everyone and make sure the super-wealthy finally pay their fair share,” Beatty fumed. “Yes, this November we want to make America great again! And we’re going to do it by defeating Donald Trump at the ballot,”

WATCH

If you can’t beat him, join him. ‍♂️ — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) July 18, 2024



More proof the DNC is on life support.

Watch the full Biden press conference below.

WATCH:

Guess ‘Build Back Better’ isn’t working for them.