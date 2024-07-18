Hunter Biden Seeks Dismissal of Gun, Tax Fraud Cases, Cites Judge Cannon’s Ruling in Trump Classified Documents Case

Lawyers for Hunter Biden on Thursday asked two federal judges – one in California – and one in Delaware – to dismiss the criminal cases against him.

Hunter Biden is currently facing federal tax fraud charges in California.

In December Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart last summer.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

Last month jurors returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations – GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES!

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison in the Delaware gun case.

Hunter’s lawyers filed motions in two federal courts citing Judge Cannon’s ruling on her decision to toss Jack Smith’s classified documents case and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion.

Judge Cannon dismissed Jack Smith’s case based on both unconstitutional elements: The appointment by US Attorney Merrick Garland and the unlimited funding given to Jack Smith – both without the approval of Congress.

Hunter’s lawyers argued that David Weiss, a US Attorney from Delaware, was improperly appointed as special counsel.

CNBC reported: