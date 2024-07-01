Here’s the DNC’s New Plan to Quiet Calls For Biden Replacement After Disastrous Debate

The Democrat National Committee is weighing nominating Joe Biden as early as mid-July to quiet calls for a replacement after a disastrous debate night.

Last Thursday Joe Biden crashed and burned during the highly-anticipated presidential debate against Trump after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real-time. The Democrat-media complex has gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end on Thursday night as a doped up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Calls for Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race are growing after he bombed at the debate.

NBC News, The Daily Beast, The New York Times and other lefty outlets called for Biden to be replaced with another candidate.

Time Magazine trolled Biden with a brutal cover.

'Things are dark.' Democrats are panicking about Joe Biden's debate performance—and what will happen next https://t.co/S46Zo1NV7w pic.twitter.com/prSyM36E6n — TIME (@TIME) June 28, 2024

The DNC is now considering nominating Joe Biden in mid-July – one month before the DNC convention in Chicago scheduled for August 19-22 – to calm down calls for Biden to be replaced.

