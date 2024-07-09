HE GETS IT! Elon Musk Steps Up Election Integrity Crusade, Breaks Down How Democrats Make It Near Impossible to Prove Voter Fraud

Business mogul Elon Musk is not letting up on his crusade for election integrity.

Posting on his X platform, Musk broke down how the system is specifically designed to make it near impossible for people to prove the existence of voter fraud.

“When combined with mail-in ballots, the system is *designed* to make it impossible to prove fraud,” Musk wrote, in response to a post by Wall Street Apes about how Democrats are planning to rig the 2024 presidential election in their favor.

“Mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, as cameras on the in-person voting stations would at least prevent large-scale fraud by counting how many people showed up vs ballots cast,” he continued.

When combined with mail-in ballots, the system is *designed* to make it impossible to prove fraud. Mail-in and drop box ballots should not be allowed, as cameras on the in-person voting stations would at least prevent large-scale fraud by counting how many people showed up vs… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024

The post has already been viewed some 18 million times, meaning word of how Democrats are rigging America’s electoral system is spreading far and wide.

Musk’s comments come as House Democrats seek to stymie a Republican-led bill aimed at ensuring that non-citizens and illegal immigrants are not permitted to vote in federal elections.

The Biden regime has also attempted to undermine the bill, stating it “strongly opposes” efforts to prevent non-citizens from voting, which represents a key element of how the left steals elections from the American people.

“The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods,” the White House said in a statement.

“Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission.”

“States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls.”

Musk, meanwhile, has repeatedly warned about threats to electoral integrity, with fraud operations playing pivotal roles in both the 2020 presidential elections and the 2022 midterms.

Over the weekend, he argued that Democrats are planning to steal further elections, thus explaining their vehement opposition to the latest integrity bill.