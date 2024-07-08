‘They Want to Cheat’: Elon Musk Warns Democrats Are Planning to Steal More Elections With Non-Citizens’ Votes

Business mogul Elon Musk has warned that Democrats are planning to steal more federal elections by allowing people who are not U.S. citizens to vote.

According to Axios, House Democrats are predictably planning to strike down legislation that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Responding to podcaster Tim Pool, Musk said the reason that Democrats are doing this is because they “want to cheat” in federal elections, as they have done repeatedly over recent election cycles.

Because they want to cheat — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2024

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit and other conservative media organizations, huge numbers of non-citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections, in many cases actively encouraged or solicited to do so by Democratic lawmakers and their allies.

Musk, meanwhile, has repeatedly raised concerns about electoral integrity with his nearly 190 million followers on the X platform.

Last month, he warned that electronic voting machines were at risk of being hacked and should therefore be eliminated from the electoral system.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines,” he wrote at the time. “The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high.”

We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high. https://t.co/PHzJsoXpLh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2024

Back in May, Musk also reposted a video urging whistleblowers to come forward to report irregularities ahead of the 2024 presidential election, providing it with millions of views in the process.

If you are an election worker, organizer, or concerned citizen who has seen corruption in our elections firsthand, we want to hear your story. Those who report fraud or abuse are eligible for payment from our $5 million fund. pic.twitter.com/JBKdj8uzbp — Fair Election Fund (@FairElectFund) May 4, 2024

In January, Musk also called for greater election security by calling for the mandatory use of photo identification. He described opposition to this proposal as “insane.”