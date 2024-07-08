‘They Want to Cheat’: Elon Musk Warns Democrats Are Planning to Steal More Elections With Non-Citizens’ Votes

by

Business mogul Elon Musk has warned that Democrats are planning to steal more federal elections by allowing people who are not U.S. citizens to vote.

According to Axios, House Democrats are predictably planning to strike down legislation that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Responding to podcaster Tim Pool, Musk said the reason that Democrats are doing this is because they “want to cheat” in federal elections, as they have done repeatedly over recent election cycles.

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit and other conservative media organizations, huge numbers of non-citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections, in many cases actively encouraged or solicited to do so by Democratic lawmakers and their allies.

Musk, meanwhile, has repeatedly raised concerns about electoral integrity with his nearly 190 million followers on the X platform.

Last month, he warned that electronic voting machines were at risk of being hacked and should therefore be eliminated from the electoral system.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines,” he wrote at the time. “The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high.”

Back in May, Musk also reposted a video urging whistleblowers to come forward to report irregularities ahead of the 2024 presidential election, providing it with millions of views in the process.

In January, Musk also called for greater election security by calling for the mandatory use of photo identification. He described opposition to this proposal as “insane.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.