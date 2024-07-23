Gunshot Re-Enact Shows Bloodspray and Head Pieces Absent from Butler Rally Roof Sniper Aftermath, Blood, Brains, Should be Sprayed All Over Roof (GRAPHIC)

(Warning: The images described in this article is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.)

On Saturday July 13th, there was a “colossal failure” of security, according to the Director of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle.

The ‘colossal failure’ resulted in an alleged sniper Thomas M. Crooks taking shots at President Trump from the rooftop of the AGR Building in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Details from the incident have been sparse, but the few that emerged have been wildly inconsistent.

The Gateway Pundit conducted an interview with Dr. Mollie James, an expert in Emergency Room gunshot wounds, having had nearly 20 years experience dealing with such situations.

She claimed that the photos of the Butler Rally sniper, dead on the roof of the AGR Building, were inconsistent with the aftermath of being shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Photos show a very limited amount of bloodspray, brain matter, skull fragments, on the roof, if any.

Even after the body was taken away, very little pooled blood remained even though the head wound should have created a massive opening where the body's 1.2-1.5 gallons (12-15 pints) of blood should have immediately come out of, coming onto the roof of the AGR Building.

YouTuber Brandon Herrera has 3.56m subscribers to his channel, and he recently released a video recreating the killing of the AGR rooftop sniper, alleged to be Thomas Crooks.

In the 16:42 video, at 12:30, the shot on the ballistic head nearly completely disintegrates the head of the target.

Not only is the ballistic skull disintegrated, but the remains of the skull are splayed out in a large pattern behind the head. The bones of the skull are broken.

This is in stark contrast to what the public is told is the death photo of Thomas Crooks. The photo of the alleged dead sniper, below, clearly has an intact skull and has an otherwise intact head.

Sensitive content. Click image to show.

Yet by contrast, the force of the ballistic impact upon the skull is enough to almost disintegrate the ballistic head when seen in slow-motion capture.

Herrera and his group, in his video, go out of their way to mock and ridicule Thomas Crooks which is unfortunate and untimely considering that major releases today by the Oversight Project at the Heritage Foundation highly suggest that Crooks was likely being groomed by FBI Agents. As well, images of Crooks captured outside the AGR Building look like he was waiting for someone to contact him, and his actions the day of the shooting are suggestive that he was being directed or otherwise led.

Herrera ends his video by implausibly saying that his videos suggest that there were no conspiracy theories related to the Butler shooting. In his mind, the videos prove that the government's story is accurate and that any suggestion to the contrary is opposed to the science.

"But hopefully some of the stuff we talked about today dispels a few of the myths. There's a lot of misinformation going around. A lot of people who really don't know what they're talking about weighing in and spreading a lot of conspiracy stuff that really doesn't make sense. You know and stuff like this is kind of fun in a way that just doing science is fun, doing ballistics stuff is kind of fun. I think it does go without saying that the message we're trying to get out here today is just data, put right to conspiracy theories and things going around."

