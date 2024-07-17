Gulf War Marine Veteran David Dutch Held Shirt Against Bullet Wounds As He Sought Help After Failed Assassination Attempt Against President Trump

David “Jake” Dutch walked out of the Trump rally on Saturday, in the aftermath of the failed assassination attempt against President Trump, with a T-shirt bunched up to stop the flow of blood received from two gunshot wounds, according to friends.
Dutch, a 57-year-old Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, is in critical condition after being struck twice, once in the stomach and once in the liver.
He is one of two people critically injured at the rally.
Tragically, former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Corey Comperatore was killed as he shielded and protected his family.
Dutch, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, was struck twice at the Trump rally — once in the stomach and once in the liver, according to those who know him at the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars lodges in Lower Burrell.
“He’s been a tremendous help to this club,” VFW commander Lee Johnson told Fox News Digital. “He’s involved with a couple different things we have here at the club. And I just feel so bad for David, his wife … great people. They’ve been members here for a long, long time.”
*************
The 57-year-old was apparently showing signs of responsiveness Tuesday, Johnson said, though he did not know the full extent of the Marine vet’s recovery or condition.
Another VFW member described Dutch as a “wonderful man” who loved his country and loved former President Trump; it had been a dream of his for a long time to attend a rally, she said.
Dutch entered the Marine Corps in 1986 as an infantry assaultman, or 0351 military occupational specialty, according to his records. He served during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, leaving the service in 1992 as a corporal.
He earned the Combat Action Ribbon, which is awarded to Marines who participated in active ground or surface combat during wartime, according to the service. He also earned two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal.
He entered the service from Pittsburgh, and his last duty assignment was with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, out of Camp Pendleton, California.