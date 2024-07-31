GOOD NEWS! Slimy Stephen Richer Ousted as Maricopa County Recorder after Years of Controversy and Questionable Maneuvers

Fake conservative Stephen Richer, who was bankrolled by an anti-Trump billionaire, was ousted as Maricopa County Recorder after years of controversy and questionable maneuvers.

In June Stephen Richer came out of the closet and announced his support for Joe Biden.

The man is now free to be himself after he was ousted in the Arizona primary on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he will still sit in office to spoil another election before he is sent out to pasture.

In the 2022 election voting machines mysteriously broke down in deep red areas of the Phoenix area causing Republican candidates to lose an estimated tens of thousands of votes.

Richer was one of the officials responsible for this election disaster. He later sued Kari Lake with the support of the far left radical group Protect Democracy – the same far left group that is hoping to destroy The Gateway Pundit in a similar lawfare suit.

Iowa Public Radio (a far-left outfit) reported on Richer’s defeat.

Stephen Richer, who’s been a fierce defender of the integrity of Maricopa County elections since he was elected as county recorder in 2020, has lost a Republican primary to keep that role, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Maricopa County includes Phoenix and is Arizona’s population center. The recorder helps run county elections. According to the AP, Richer was defeated by GOP challenger Justin Heap, a state representative backed by the far-right Freedom Caucus and other conservative groups. With 81% of estimated votes in, as of 5 a.m. ET, Heap had 42% of the vote, while Richer had 36%. Another challenger had 22%. Richer’s defeat is a loss for those who’ve spent the past four years defending Maricopa County election administrators against baseless claims.

This is great news for law and order and free and fair elections.