REVEALED: RINO Maricopa County, AZ Election Official Stephen Richer is Bankrolled by Anti-Trump Billionaire and Prolific Democrat Donor Ried Hoffman for Reelection

Incumbent Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who has come under fire for his opposition to conservative candidates and involvement in the rigged 2022 Arizona elections, is reportedly funded for reelection this year by Jeffrey Epstein pal and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

The Arizona primary election is on July 30, and Richer faces two Republican challengers, including Arizona State Representative Justin Heap, who is endorsed by several top conservatives, including Kari Lake.

Hoffman is a major Democrat Donor who has stepped in to fund anti-Trump RINOs, including Nikki Haley. Hoffman is also a major funder of Joe Biden.

Richer came under fire after running in 2020 and telling voters during campaign stops and stump speeches that his predecessor, former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, was a “criminal” and that election laws weren’t being followed. However, he later vigorously fought against an audit of the 2020 Presidential Election and various other election integrity efforts.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Stephen Richer was even exposed by his former colleague, Steve Chucri, for not trusting Dominion enough to be used in another election.

These days, he only tries to appeal to moderate liberal Republicans and Democrats.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, the RINO Maricopa County Recorder revealed that he will vote for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

It should also be remembered that Richer oversaw early voting in Lake’s stolen 2022 election for governor and founded and operated the Pro-Democracy Republicans dark money PAC, which was aimed at thwarting candidates with a MAGA agenda. He also admits to voting for Democrats last election cycle.

Richer's record also includes suing Kari Lake for free speech violations and contacting federal agencies and social media companies to censor conservatives and The Gateway Pundit’s reporting.

Recall The Gateway Pundit’s reporting on a 2021 op-ed that Richer submitted to the National Review Magazine, where he reveals that he believes the First Amendment is “the biggest threat to elections and Democracy,” that his constituents are “idiots” and that “it may be time to revisit our First Amendment jurisprudence.” Jack Butler, editor of The National Review, rejected the draft op-ed, citing Richer’s attack on freedom of speech; however, Richer apparently gave a similarly written speech, ironically in commemoration of Constitution Day, to students of the Maricopa County Community College District, which was approved by the district beforehand.

This is why he's being bankrolled by Reid Hoffman, who also funded Katie Hobbs and RINO former House Speaker Rusty Bowers, two members of the rigged election apparatus in Arizona.

AZ Free News reports,