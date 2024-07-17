WATCH LIVE NOW: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft to Make Major Announcement on Legal Challenges and New Beginnings During Upcoming Interview with Lara Logan at RNC-11:30 am ET

Award-winning investigative journalist Lara Logan will go one-on-one with Jim Hoft, founder and editor of the Gateway Pundit, in what promises to be a blockbuster interview this Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.  The live, on-the-record interview will focus on Hoft’s legal challenges and new beginnings.  It will be open to the public and the media to attend.

WHAT: Interview between Lara Logana and Jim Hoft, Founder of the Gateway Pundit

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17, 11:30 AM ET

WHERE: Republican National Convention, The Brewhouse Inn, 1215 N 10th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205

WHO: Jim Hoft, Lara Logan, Joe Hoft, David Clements and Special Guests

