Fraternity Brothers Who Saved American Flag From Pro-Hamas Mob on College Campus Cheered at RNC “Too Many People Have Sacrificed Everything For It”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the heroic University of North Carolina fraternity brothers who protected a fallen American flag from a pro-Hamas mob despite a violent onslaught from the radicals.

On Wednesday, a group of fraternity brothers attended the RNC and received a warm welcome.

Big applause at #RNC when UNC frat boys who protected flag walk out pic.twitter.com/TuN8jdbZM4 — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) July 18, 2024

As they stood before the cheering crowd, one of the young men shared:

When a mob tried to take down the American flag on our campus, we knew we couldn’t let that happen. We stood guard, we held it up, and we did not let it fall. It was all about respect, not just for the cloth, but for everything that the flag stands for. Too many people have sacrificed everything for it. The least we can do was keep it flying. And tonight, we are proud to honor our flag again.

The frat boys who defended the flag from a mob are at the RNC! This is OUR party! #RNC2024 pic.twitter.com/08eo7mN9mh — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) July 18, 2024

According to KVIA News, during a walkout at UNC in April, pro-Hamas protesters tore down barricades and took down the American flag situated on the quad, and a Palestinian flag was raised in its place.

The American flag was flying at half-mast to honor police officers tragically killed in Charlotte earlier that week.

UNC Chancellor Roberts personally returned with police to replace the American flag while protestors threw bottles, rocks, and water at them and yelled obscenities.

When the protestors attempted to remove the flag again, the Greek community stepped up to protect it while they sang the National Anthem.

They made sure the flag never touched the ground despite the barrage of objects thrown at them and the violent rhetoric shouted at them by the unhinged activists.

According to one student, they stood protecting the flag for more than an hour.