BREAKING UPDATE: Four Charlotte Law Enforcement Officers Dead, Several Wounded in Shootout – Suspect is Also Dead

Update: 4 law enforcement officers are dead and five are wounded after a shootout with a suspect. The suspect is also dead.

Update: A fourth officer died of his injuries Monday evening.

“Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Monday night.

Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect. Officer Eyer faithfully served the CMPD’s North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of… pic.twitter.com/TwrINLkJUT — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2024

Five law enforcement officers were wounded after gunfire erupted in east Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

One US Marshal died in the shootout.

According to authorities, the shooting unfolded along Galway Drive as the US Marshal Task Force was serving a search warrant.

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force which is comprised of several agencies in the Charlotte area was attempting to serve a warrant in the 5000 block of Galway Dr. when shots were fired. This is still an active scene. More to come from CMPD Public Affairs. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Law enforcement officers were “engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”

Please keep CMPD in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with an active incident. Local media is reporting that MULTIPLE law enforcement officers have been shot. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.#officerdown #cmpd @GLFOP pic.twitter.com/E3s6lzdSyf — North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police (@NCFOP1) April 29, 2024

The SWAT team is on scene.

WXII 12 News reported:

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The severity of the officers’ injuries is not yet known. It happened on Galway Drive, near Julian Underwood Park and not far from the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road. The CMPD SWAT team is at the scene and working through the incident. Roads in the area are closed to allow first responders to get through. Details are still limited at this time.

North Carolina Roy Cooper (D) released a statement on the shooting.

I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 29, 2024

