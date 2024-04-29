BREAKING UPDATE: Four Charlotte Law Enforcement Officers Dead, Several Wounded in Shootout – Suspect is Also Dead

Update: 4 law enforcement officers are dead and five are wounded after a shootout with a suspect. The suspect is also dead.

Update: A fourth officer died of his injuries Monday evening.

“Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Monday night.

Five law enforcement officers were wounded after gunfire erupted in east Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

One US Marshal died in the shootout.

According to authorities, the shooting unfolded along Galway Drive as the US Marshal Task Force was serving a search warrant.

Law enforcement officers were “engaged by active gunfire from a subject.”

The SWAT team is on scene.

WXII 12 News reported:

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The severity of the officers’ injuries is not yet known.

It happened on Galway Drive, near Julian Underwood Park and not far from the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road.

The CMPD SWAT team is at the scene and working through the incident. Roads in the area are closed to allow first responders to get through. Details are still limited at this time.

North Carolina Roy Cooper (D) released a statement on the shooting.

Live feed by WFMY News:

