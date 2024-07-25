A Frail Joe Biden: My Record is So Good, I’ve “Decided” to Drop Out of the 2024 Presidential Race (VIDEO)

Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

And nobody cared. Only 6,600 people tuned in to watch the most popular president in US history give a ‘farewell speech.’

81-year-old Biden looked frail and thin as he read his hostage message to the American people.

It appears Joe Biden has slight facial paralysis. We still don’t know what Joe Biden did for the near week he disappeared from the public after he announced he had Covid.

WATCH:

Crooked Joe Biden looks like he's about to speak at his own funeral after being deposed in a coup pic.twitter.com/K9cklCuLQa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024

Joe Biden said boasted about his record as president as he told the country why he decided to drop out of the 2024 race.

Biden is so loved, his policies so popular and successful that he has to pass the torch.

Makes sense.

