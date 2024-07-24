WATCH: Joe Biden’s Oval Office Address to the Nation at 8 PM ET

by

Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

He is expected to begin his speech at 8 pm ET.

Watch:

Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said on X Tuesday morning.

Earlier this week Biden abruptly canceled NINE trips after he dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday in an announcement on X.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 