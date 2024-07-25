Nobody Cares: Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race in Much-Anticipated Address to Nation – Only 6,603 People Tune in to White House YouTube Channel

81 Million Votes!

Joe Biden held a much-anticipated Address to the Nation on Wednesday night.

Biden was expected to officially drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Only 6,603 people tuned in to watch Old Joe on the White House YouTube Channel.

Americans just aren’t interested in listening to this old corrupt, serial liar.

Biden lashed out at Trump while calling for unity.

Biden also claimed to defend democracy. He did this by censoring and jailing his political opponents, destroying the US standing in the world, and stealing the 2020 election.

Joe Biden also defended democracy by using his Department of Justice to try to throw his predecessor in prison.

And Joe Biden also defended democracy by strong-arming the social media giants to shutdown pro-Trump content on the internet.

What a hero!

Biden did not explain how he intends to finish his presidency while suffering from late term dementia. Apparently, his handlers are in charge now.

Meanwhile…

BREAKING: US Military Intercepts China, Russia Fighter Jets Near Alaska Prior to Biden’s Oval Office Address

