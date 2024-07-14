Trump Says Last Millisecond Head Tilt to Read Chart on Illegal Immigration Stats Saved His Life (Slow-Motion Video)

This was a miracle.

God intervened and protected President Trump.

President Trump told former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson that a last millisecond head tilt saved his life after a gunman opened fire on him from an elevated position at his Pennsylvania rally.

I spoke to OUR President last night. He is doing well and as STRONG AS EVER. Thank God he is ok! If you ever wondered, your questions have been answered last night, he IS the WARRIOR this country MUST have to survive. God Bless Trump and God bless the USA!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 14, 2024

Trump told Dr. Ronny Jackson that he turned his head to the right to look at a chart on illegal immigration statistics when a bullet grazed his ear.

“That chart that I was going over saved my life,” Trump said to Ronny Jackson by phone just hours after the attempted assassination, according to The New York Times.

“The border patrol saved my life,” he said. “If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.”

Watch slow-motion footage of the head tilt the moment a bullet grazes Trump’s ear:

REPORT: Donald Trump says a last millisecond head tilt likely saved his life as slowed-down footage shows the bullet grazing his ear. If Trump hadn't moved his head, the bullet would likely have hit the rear of his head, ending his life. Trump says he turned his head to look at… pic.twitter.com/uXIEjHIcRA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

Dr. Ronny Jackson’s nephew was injured during the Trump assassination attempt after a bullet grazed his neck. Thankfully he is okay.

Trump said it was “God alone” who saved his life.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning.