Trump Confirms a Chunk of His Right Ear is Gone During Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post that a part of his right ear was torn off during a recent assassination attempt.

During the interview with the Post, he was wrapped in a large, loose white bandage around his head. Photographs were not allowed during the interview.

Trump was en route to Milwaukee for the GOP National Convention on his private plane when he shared the harrowing details of the assassination attempt that nearly took his life.

Recall that President Trump told former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson that a last millisecond head tilt saved his life after a gunman opened fire on him from an elevated position at his Pennsylvania rally.

REPORT: Donald Trump says a last millisecond head tilt likely saved his life as slowed-down footage shows the bullet grazing his ear. If Trump hadn’t moved his head, the bullet would likely have hit the rear of his head, ending his life. Trump says he turned his head to look at… pic.twitter.com/uXIEjHIcRA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump said.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said.

The attempt on his life took place as he was turning his head to review a chart on illegal immigration. This slight movement caused what he described as a “kill shot” to merely graze him, tearing off a small chunk of his right ear and causing blood to splatter across his forehead and cheek.

Eyewitness and amateur photographer Paul Kosko managed to capture close-up photos of Trump immediately after the incident, confirming the damage to his ear.

“If you zoom in, the top piece when the bullet struck, it took out a little piece of the president’s right upper ear,” Kosko said.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician during Trump’s administration,

reported that while Trump’s ear wound continues to bleed occasionally, it is expected to heal properly.

Jackson told Daily Mail that Trump might have to wear a bandage for a few more days as the GOP convention gets underway

