Eyewitness Claims He Saw Trump Shooter Crawling on Roof With A Rifle… Warned Secret Service and Police– They Did Nothing—“Secret Service blew his [shooter’s] head off!” After He Shot Trump [VIDEO]

An eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building before Trump was shot. The man had a rifle.

They warned the Secret Service but they did not act.

When the man started shooting “they blew his head off.”

BBC reporter to eyewitness: You weren’t inside the event?

Eyewitness (EW): Nope.But you were just outside.

BBC:Tell us what you saw and what. And he had a gun, right?

EW: He had a rifle. We could clearly see him with a rifle. Absolutely. We’re pointing at them. The police are down there running around on the ground. We’re like, hey, man, this guy on the roof with a rifle. And the police were like, huh? What? You know, like they didn’t know what was going on, you know, we’re like, hey, right here on the roof, we can see him from right here. We see him, you know, he’s crawling! And next thing you know, I’m like, I’m thinking to myself, I’m like, why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage? I’m standing there pointing at him for, you know, two or three minutes. Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I’m pointing at that roof, just standing there like this. And next thing you know, five shots ring out.

BBC: So your sure that the shots came from that guy on the roof?

EW: 100%. 100%. And he, he was up there for a couple of minutes.

BBC: He was up there for a couple of minutes?

EW: Absolutely. At least three, four minutes.And you were telling the police and the secret stuff? We were telling the police, we were pointing at him for the secret Service, who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time. When we were standing by that tree, binoculars.

BBC: Did they see?

EW: Probably not, because the roof, the way that the slope went, he was behind where they could see. But why is there not Secret Service on all of these roofs here? I mean, this is not a big place.

BBC: Did you see?

EW: I mean, obviously everyone, when the shooting started, everyone was very panicked. Did you see what happened to him at all?

Oh, yeah, they blew his head off!

BBC: Okay, sorry.Secret Service blew his head off. Okay, just be careful because we don’t know quite who’s watching.But you, you’re pretty sure they shot the guy?

EW: Absolutely. Hundred percent.

BBC: Okay. Yep. You saw that happening?

EW: Yep, yep. Okay.

BBC: And did you see them go up to him afterwards?

EW: Yeah, they crawled up on the roof. They had their guns pointed out and make sure he was dead. He was dead. And that was it. It was over.It’s incredibly shocking.The guy was on the roof right there. You can see the white roof right there.Look at him.

BBC: Could you—I know. Other than he was in muted colors, tan type clothing, we saw the rifle flinging around as he was trying to crawl. I mean, we saw the rifle 100%.I mean, do you know about guns? Do you know what kind of weapon it was?

EW: Oh, absolutely know about guns.For sure, yeah.I mean, there is a rifle of some sort. I wouldn’t know. You know, I wasn’t close enough to read the label on it.

BBC: It was a rifle of some sort?

EW: Yeah, absolutely.

BBC: So what. What do you.How do you process what you’ve just seen?

EW: I don’t know what to say, man. I’ll tell you is, you know, if I. If I walked up close to there with anything that can. Secret Service considered a problem, I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you right now. But I don’t know why.

BBC: A guy who we’re standing there pointing out to police and secret service crawling up the roof?

EW: Yes. Right there by that tree. We were outside the security perimeter. But my question is, there’s only a few buildings around here. Why is Secret Service not on every building here?

