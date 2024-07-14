BREAKING: President Trump Makes First Statement After He Was Shot At PA Rally

by

President Trump was shot today during an assassination attempt while he was speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands at a rally in rural Butler, Pennsylvania.

One Trump supporter was killed by the shooter, and another is in critical condition. According to an eyewitness, “the Secret Service blew his (the shooter’s) brains out.”

Only moments ago, President Trump posted his response to the shooting on his Truth Social social media platform. He is allegedly still receiving medical care for his gun shot would at a nearby facility.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.

I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Patty McMurray

You can email Patty McMurray here, and read more of Patty McMurray's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.