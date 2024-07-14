BREAKING: President Trump Makes First Statement After He Was Shot At PA Rally

President Trump was shot today during an assassination attempt while he was speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands at a rally in rural Butler, Pennsylvania.

One Trump supporter was killed by the shooter, and another is in critical condition. According to an eyewitness, “the Secret Service blew his (the shooter’s) brains out.”

Only moments ago, President Trump posted his response to the shooting on his Truth Social social media platform. He is allegedly still receiving medical care for his gun shot would at a nearby facility.