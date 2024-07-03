Ethics Complaint Filed Over Squad Member Ilhan Omar’s Event with Former Somali Prime Minster

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Hassan Khaire headlined the 2024 Somali Week Festival, where he agreed with what Americans already know: anti-semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) priorities are NOT those of the American people, but rather those of the Somalian people and Somalia.

On Wednesday, the watchdog group American Accountability Foundation (AAF) filed an ethics complaint against Omar following her participation in the event.

AAF asserts that Khaire’s remarks were “stumping” and a push to get out the vote for the congresswoman. They claim this may violate the Federal Elections Campaign Act.

The New York Post reports:

“We are deeply concerned by Ilhan Omar’s illegal campaign rally with the former Prime Minister of Somalia. Omar already has a long history of statements indicating her disdain for America and allegiance to Somalia, but this goes beyond statements,” AAF said in a statement. “Now her campaign has taken action to involve a foreign leader in an American election. She must resign immediately and return every dollar raised for her at this disgraceful rally.”

Khaire’s remarks at the event were troubling.

According to translations, he said in front of a beaming Omar, Khaire said, “The interest of Ilhan are not Ilhans, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people, the interest of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia.”

“The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia” before urging Somalis everywhere on the planet to “support and give money to Ilhan’s campaign.”

Watch:

“Ilhan’s interest aren’t those of #Minnesota or the people of #America but the interests of #Somalia” These were the words the former Prime Minister of #Somalia @HassanAKhaire revealed at a rally in support of @Ilhan Omar exposing the true intentions of @Ilhan serving as a… pic.twitter.com/793NsYikp4 — (@DrCaaro) June 30, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a video from 2022 shows Omar speaking in the Somali language to a gathering of Somali Americans in Minneapolis.

According to posted translations, which Omar disputes, she repeatedly calls the visiting President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, “our president” and says, “Somalia is our home.”

In the translation, she allegedly declared that “We, as Somalians,” are an “organized society,” “people of one blood,” “brothers and sisters,” and “people who know they are Somalians first, Muslims second.”

Ilhan Omar, an American congresswoman, tells Somalians that she is Somalian first, Muslim second, and… [no, American wasn’t even mentioned]. Oh, and she says that her primary job in Congress is to protect Somali interests. pic.twitter.com/ex5IlkAkR2 — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) January 28, 2024

It is worth remembering that Omar’s father was a top propaganda official in the genocidal Somalian Barre Regime and then changed his and her names and entered the US illegally.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called for the House of Representatives to censure Omar for her remarks about loyalty to the government of Somalia, calling them “treasonous.”