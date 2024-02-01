Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Censure Resolution Against ‘Treasonous’ ‘Somalia’ Representative Ilhan Omar

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to the House floor on Thursday to introduce a resolution calling for the House of Representatives to censure Somalia refugee Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) for her recent remarks indicating loyalty to the government of Somalia. Green’s resolution also calls for Omar to be removed from two House committees. Greene’s censure resolution calls Omar’s remarks “treasonous.” In a statement about the resolution, Greene calls Omar a foreign agent.

Greene said she would prefer for Omar to be expelled from Congress and deported from the United States but she does not believe there are enough votes in Congress for that, so she opted to put forth a censure resolution.

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) has called on Omar to resign and has filed a demand for an Ethics Committee investigation of Omar, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has called for Omar to be expelled from Congress, stripped of her American citizenship and deported.

Omar has said her remarks, given in her native Somali language to a meeting of Somali-Americans in Minneapolis on Saturday, have been misinterpreted. However, the preferred translation still raises issues of her loyalty–as do other videos and news reports of her speeches to Somali government officials where she spoke using the words “we” and “our” when speaking to them about Somalia government issues.

In a December 2022 speech in Minneapolis, Omar said she has a “special relationship” with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and referred to him as “our president.”

Videos of Greene announcing, introducing and explaining the censure resolution. Greene accused Omar of being a foreign agent.

In a December 2022 trip to Somalia, Omar met with government leaders and spoke to them as if she was a fellow Somali offical, using the words “we” and “our” (VOA excerpt):

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar hailed recent victories scored by the Somali government and local community forces against al-Shabab militants in central Somali regions. Omar, who was born in Somalia, has been visiting the country since Thursday. In Mogadishu, she met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and members of the Cabinet and parliamentarians on Monday. Speaking at a dinner in her honor hosted by Barre, Omar congratulated the Somali leaders for the “big success” against al-Shabab militants. Omar called for collaboration in defeating the group she accused of “dishonoring” Islam. “Our country and our religion have been associated with terrorism [because] of the dishonor they brought on us,” she said. “We have to get rid of them as Somalis and as Muslims and pray and support each other in that work.”

The preferred transcript of Omar’s remarks in Minneapolis on Saturday still raise issues of her loyalty, especially when she again calls the Somalia president “our president” (Translation via the Minnesota Reformer):

Remarks from U.S. Rep. Illan Omar: We Somalis are people who love each other. It’s possible that we might sometimes have disagreements but we are also people who can rely on each other. We are people who are siblings. We are people with courage. We are people who know that they are Somali and Muslim. We are people who support each other. So when I heard that people who call themselves Somalis signed an agreement with Ethiopia, many people reached out to me and said I needed to talk to the U.S. government. They asked, what would the U.S. government do? My answer was that the U.S. government will do what we tell the U.S. government to do. That is the confidence we need to have as Somalis. We live in this country. This is the country where we pay taxes. This is the country that has elected a woman from your community. For as long as I am in Congress, no one will take over the seas belonging to the nation of Somalia and the United States will not support others who seek to steal from us. So feel comfortable Somali Minnesotans that the woman you sent to Congress is aware of this issue and feels the same way you do. I want to tell President Hassan Sheikh that we are happy with the great work that you have done. We are happy that you have made the people of Somalia and those who live everywhere feel that no matter how difficult our current situation, we are people who have power and who believe in their country. I want to congratulate Somalis living in Minnesota and elsewhere for being united, for standing with our president because he needs our support. Somalia is Somali. Somalia is one. We are siblings. Our land will not be divided. God willing we will seek to return our missing territory and will not allow the territory we have now to be divided. Trending: Trump Responds to Rumors About Red Marks on His Hand (VIDEO) I want to thank you for how you have welcomed me. May peace be upon you.

Original source video without subtitles:

Omar’s office has referred reporters to this translation, reported the Minneapolis Star Tribune–the translation confirmed by a Somali-speaking reporter–that still has Omar calling the Somalia president “our president”, “Thus, I want to congratulate the Somalis in Minnesota and everywhere on how united you are. How you all stood by our president, because he needs our solidarity…”

