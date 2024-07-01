Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Khaire Agrees: Interests of Rep. Ilhan Omar Are That of “The Somalian People and Somalia”

Former Prime Minister Hassan Khaire headlined the  2024 Somali Week Festival, celebrating Somali heritage in Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

During remarks to the crowd, Khaire agreed with what Americans already know: anti-semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN)  priorities are NOT those of the American people, but rather those of the Somalian people and Somalia.

According to translations of his remarks, and said in front of a beaming Omar, Khaire said, “The interest of Ilhan are not Ilhans, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people, the interest of Ilhan is that of the Somalian people and Somalia.”

“The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia” before urging Somalis everywhere on the planet to “support and give money to Ilhan’s campaign”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a video from 2022 shows Omar speaking in the Somali language to a gathering of Somali Americans in Minneapolis.

According to posted translations, which Omar disputes, she repeatedly calls the visiting President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, “our president” and says, “Somalia is our home.”

In the translation, she allegedly declared that “We, as Somalians” are an “organized society,” “people of one blood,” “brothers and sisters,” and “people who know they are Somalians first, Muslims second.”

“The US government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do,” the translation further states. “They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders.”

“We Somalians must have that confidence in ourselves that we call for the shots in the US… the US is a country where one of your daughters is in congress to represent your interest for as long as I am in the US Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, in waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia… the US would not dare to support anyone against Somalia.”

“Sleep in comfort knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the US system,” she says.

A week later, Omar again called Somalia “our country” and gushed about the “special relationship” she had with the President of Somalia.

While Omar has disputed the translation of her remarks, her bias is on display for all to see.

It is also worth remembering that Omar’s father was a top propaganda official in the genocidal Somalian Barre Regime and then changed his and her names and entered the US illegally.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called for the House of Representatives to censure Omar for her remarks about loyalty to the government of Somalia, calling them “treasonous.”

