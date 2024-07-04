THE DAM IS BREAKING: Second House Democrat Calls on Biden Drop Out, Says He Has a ‘Responsbility’ to Step Aside

A second Democratic Congressman has suggested that Joe Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race after his calamitous debate performance last week.

Amid growing panic among the left about Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive abilities, growing numbers of Democrats are now publicly calling on the 81-year-old to call it quits.

The latest to do so is Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who told The New York Times that Biden has a “responsibility” to the party to step aside.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva said. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

NEW @RepRaulGrijalva of Tucson calls on President Joe Biden to "get out of this race," per @nytimes. Second House Democrat calling on Biden to step aide.

Grijalva’s remarks come after Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic Congressman to urge Biden to leave the race as polls indicate that Donald Trump could win the presidential election by a landslide.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said in a statement.

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

Meanwhile, Reuters, reported on Wednesday that around 25 Congressional Democrats are on the verge of calling on old Joe to make way for another candidate, with one aide pointing out that it “looks like the dam has broken.”

“There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide,” the agency reported.

“A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts – often called “frontliners” – were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.”