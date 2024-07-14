California Homeless Woman Arrested for Kidnapping Four-Year-Old Girl While She Ate Lunch with Her Grandmother

A homeless woman has been arrested for kidnapping a four-year-old girl at a Santa Monica, California, Panda Express.

The kidnapping took place on Friday afternoon around 12:11 P.M. local time — while the girl was getting lunch with her grandmother.

The Santa Monica Police Department explained in a press release, “The first officers were on the scene within minutes of the call being dispatched, gathering video images of the probable kidnapper and child to send to additional units who were on their way. All available field resources, including more than 30 sworn and civilian personnel, flooded the area, searching for the subject, described as a heavyset white female in her 30s.”

By 12:37 P.M., just 26 minutes after the initial 911 call, police were able to locate the girl and the suspect, Breanna Taylor Shields, 31, at a nearby hotel.

“Thankfully, the child was unharmed and the suspect was taken into custody,” the department said.

The press release continued, “Our heartfelt best wishes go out to the child and her family as they deal with the shock of this ordeal. We will do everything we can to make sure they are helped through this time and also to make sure no stone is left unturned in the investigation. The suspect will be booked into our jail on kidnapping charges. We will provide updates with the suspect’s name and booking photo within 24 hours. Additional updates will be forthcoming when the case is presented to the District Attorney’s office.”

The police did not release information about Shield’s criminal record.