Britain’s Leftist Government Considers Banning The Patriotic English Defense League Under Terror Laws

“So I’m sure that that will be something that the Home Secretary will be looking at as part of the normal course of what we do and the intelligence that we have.”

“But I think the bigger issue is about taking on the minority of people that have got thuggish behaviour, that actually that’s not our British values.”

The clashes took place after an unnamed 17-year-old went on a stabbing spree in which three children have died and many more have suffered serious injuries.

Police have so far not confirmed a motive for the crime, although they do not believe it is terror related.

The English Defense League was founded by the activist Tommy Robinson back in 2009 to combat the growing Islamization of British society. However, he is no longer involved with the organization.

Over the weekend, Robinson was himself detained under Britain’s anti-terrorism laws after he held a massive rally in Trafalgar Square, where he also held a screening of his latest film Silenced.

EMERGENCY ADMIN POST – PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!!! We can confirm that Tommy Robinson has been detained by Police using powers afforded to them under the Terrorism Act 2000. That’s right, you read that correctly, Tommy is being held by Police using counter terrorism… pic.twitter.com/i3nagtBbXY — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 28, 2024

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, has already been repeatedly imprisoned by the British government on charges of challenging their mass immigration agenda.

Sadly, with the recent election victory of the leftist Labour Party and its leader Keir Starmer, the persecution of British patriots is only like to get worse.