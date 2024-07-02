BREAKING: Judge Merchan Delays Trump’s Sentencing Until September Following SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling

Far-left Judge Juan Merchan delayed President Trump’s ‘hush money’ sentencing until September 18.

Earlier Tuesday Alvin Bragg’s office agreed to delay Trump’s sentencing set for July 11 after the Supreme Court decided on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

President Trump on Monday sought to overturn the ‘hush money’ conviction after the Supreme Court ruled he has presidential immunity for official acts.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

In May President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

President Trump’s lawyers argued that part of Alvin Bragg’s case was built on Trump’s time in the White House and the Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity means prosecutors cannot cite that evidence.

Judge Merchan said he will issue a ruling related to the presidential immunity argument on September 6.

