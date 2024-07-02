Trump Seeks to Overturn ‘Hush Money’ Conviction Following Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

President Trump on Monday sought to overturn the ‘hush money’ conviction after the Supreme Court ruled he has presidential immunity for official acts.

Trump’s legal defense team previously invoked the presidential immunity argument to delay the hush money trial, but it was struck down.

In May President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, the high court ruled.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

President Trump’s lawyers also sought additional time to make their presidential immunity arguments which could delay the July 11 sentencing.

