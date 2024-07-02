Trump Seeks to Overturn ‘Hush Money’ Conviction Following Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

President Trump on Monday sought to overturn the ‘hush money’ conviction after the Supreme Court ruled he has presidential immunity for official acts.
Trump’s legal defense team previously invoked the presidential immunity argument to delay the hush money trial, but it was struck down.
In May President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.
Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.
Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts, the high court ruled.
The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.
President Trump’s lawyers also sought additional time to make their presidential immunity arguments which could delay the July 11 sentencing.
ABC News reported:
Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling that President Donald Trump has some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken to overturn results of the 2020 election, Trump on Monday sought to have his conviction thrown out in his New York criminal hush money case, according to sources.
Trump’s lawyers said the hush money verdict should be tossed because the jury saw evidence during trial that they believe should have been protected by presidential immunity, according to a letter to Judge Juan Merchan that was described by sources to ABC News.
The defense sought additional time to make their argument — a move that could delay Trump’s sentencing, which is currently scheduled for July 11.