Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delayed After SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling

Alvin Bragg’s office agreed to delay Trump’s sentencing set for July 11 after the Supreme Court decided on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” assistant district attorney Josh Steinglass wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, ABC News reported.

President Trump on Monday sought to overturn the ‘hush money’ conviction after the Supreme Court ruled he has presidential immunity for official acts.

Trump’s legal defense team previously invoked the presidential immunity argument to delay the hush money trial, but it was struck down.

In May President Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree something bad happened. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

President Trump’s lawyers argued that part of Alvin Bragg’s case was built on Trump’s time in the White House and the Supreme Court’s ruling on immunity means prosecutors cannot cite that evidence.

“Although the Manhattan case does not center on Mr. Trump’s presidency or official acts — but rather personal activity during his campaign — his lawyers argued on Monday that prosecutors had built their case partly on evidence from his time in the White House. And under the Supreme Court’s new ruling, prosecutors not only cannot charge a president for any official acts, but also cannot cite evidence involving official acts to bolster other accusations.” – The New York Times reported.

The sentencing will likely be delayed for a few weeks. Judge Merchan has not yet ruled on Trump’s motion.