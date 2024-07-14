BREAKING: Emergency Hearing Called — Secret Service Director Called to Testify Before House Regarding Assassination Attempt on President Trump

The U.S. Secret Service is set to brief the GOP Oversight Committee following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The news was announced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on social media, stating that the committee had been informed of the incident and would hold an emergency hearing as soon as possible.

“Secret Service has responded to GOP Oversight and will be briefing us ASAP. We have also notified Secret Service that we will be holding an emergency hearing ASAP to uncover what transpired at President Trump’s rally. The Secret Service Director is being called to testify. Date will be announced soon,” Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X.

Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on his social media account that he “have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing. The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”

“My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania. I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt. Political violence in all forms is unamerican and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers,” he added.

The Oversight Committee echoed these sentiments in their announcement: “Rep. James Comer has invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify at a hearing on Monday, July 22. Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the shooter was in easy view of Trump from the roof of a nearby structure. This is a location that the Secret Service would have investigated and controlled access to prior to the event, again making it suspicious that this event happened.

Witnesses claim they alerted the Secret Service to a man on the roof with a rifle and they did nothing until the assassination started.

