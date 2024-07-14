Trump Assassination Attempt Brings Presidential Protector’s History of Failures Back into View

With reports of Trump’s attempted assassination today at a rally in Pennsylvania, less than a week after Joe Biden told his elite donors that he needed to “put Trump in the crosshairs” the possibility exists that Biden is also signaling to the Secret Service and bodyguards around Trump that they should assist in the murder.

Reports are coming out that the shooter was in easy view of Trump from the roof of a nearby structure. This is a location that the Secret Service would have investigated and controlled access to prior to the event, again making it suspicious that this event happened.

Witnesses claim they alerted the Secret Service to a man on the roof with a rifle and they did nothing until the assassination started.

JUST IN: A guy outside the rally saw the shooter crawling on a roof and attempted to warn police and the Secret Service. "We noticed a guy bear crawling on the roof with a rifle." "I'm standing there pointing at him for two to three minutes, and the Secret Service is looking at… pic.twitter.com/27h6qf3uUS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 13, 2024

Video from the rally and of the shooter on top of a building after engaging with the SS pic.twitter.com/MIIcOalfWl — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) July 13, 2024

Team Trump was asking for extra Secret Service protection recently and had been turned down.

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

The history of political assassinations in America has key ‘deranged individuals’ attempt to kill an upstart political leader who threatens the political establishment. The Secret Service has 150 offices and 7,000 employees.

The Secret Service guards current and former presidents, vice presidents and their families; major presidential candidates; visiting heads of state; diplomatic missions; and “major events.”

Pro-Trump activists have complained in the past that the Secret Service would arbitrarily limit who could get access to Trump, even when they were obviously not threats and were willing to go through extra screening. The Secret Service won’t let Trump loyalists near the President consistently, but apparently have no problem with a guy with a rifle walking around the roof of a nearby building.

The Secret Service has a history of either complicity, or massive incompetence. The far-left political elites have a long history of using political violence to stop leaders who challenge the regime.

The current director of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle comes from heading security at Pepsi.

President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963. The exact circumstances of the assassination have been in major dispute ever since, but one common issue that many witnesses noticed was that the Secret Service agent driving Kennedy’s limousine braked before the fatal, final, shot that blew off a large portion of Kennedy’s head.

The Secret Service agents were allegedly slow and hung over from partying the night prior.

In Orville Nix‘s video of the Kennedy assassination, you can also see the limo driven by Secret Service agent William Greer, slow down for the fatal third shot. Notably, the Zapruder footage, does not show the limo slow down. Several have claimed that the intelligence community has adjusted the Zapruder film to help cover up the Secret Service’s involvement in the Kennedy assassination.

Kennedy’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy Sr., aka “RFK” was assassinated on June 5, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

RFK’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is currently running for President as an independent and has been involved in multiple security incidents. RFK Jr. has said that he believes that Eugene Cesar is the one who shot his father in the back, not Sirhan Sirhan, as is presented to the mainstream. Cesar died in 2019 and was hired as security for RFK Sr. mere days before the assassination. Cesar is claimed to have intelligence community connections through his prior employer, Howard Hughes.

The Biden Administration has repeatedly denied RFK Jr.’s requests this past year for Secret Service protection.

The media constantly said the Secret Service was overworked dealing with a 400% increase of threats against President Barack Obama, only to later admit that the opposite was the truth: the incoming threat quantities were comparable to Bush and Clinton.

In 2012, 11 members of Obama’s Secret Service advance team were sent home from a Presidential trip to Colombia after a night of booze and hiring local prostitutes.

When Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. on March 30, 1981, the Secret Service had committed a major security failure by allowing unscreened members of the public to get within 15 feet of President Reagan. This failure allowed Hinckley the proximity he needed to fire six rounds at Reagan, injuring four people, including the President. Reagan very nearly died from the shooting, losing over a third of his blood.

Bill Clinton‘s Secret Service and personal protection detail as Governor of Arkansas were the recipients of violence rather than watching it happen to the source of their protection. Of the four agents who died at the raid at the Waco compound in Waco, Texas on April 19, 1993, three of the four who died were former Clinton Secret Service protectors.

The four who died at the Waco Siege on April 19, 1993 were: Todd McKeehan, Conway Le Bleu, Steve Willis, and Robert Williams.

This very odd coincidence was memorialized and noticed by President Clinton in a speech on the matter to Treasury Department employees on March 18, 1993 when he said:

“My prayers and I’m sure yours are still with the families of all four of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents who were killed in Waco: Todd McKeehan and Conway Le Bleu of New Orleans, Steve Willis of Houston, and Robert Williams from my hometown of Little Rock. Three of those four were assigned to my security during the course of the primary or the general election.”

The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig wrote a history of Secret Service failures, “Zero Fail” in 2021, a work that won the Pulitzer Prize.