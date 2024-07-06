Radio Host Reveals White House Provided Questions Ahead of Time Following Biden’s Gaffe Claiming to Be ‘First Black Woman to Serve with a Black President’

Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who recently interviewed Joe Biden following his disastrous performance at the previous week’s debate, has confirmed that the questions she posed to Biden were provided by the White House ahead of time.

Biden participated in two pre-recorded interviews after the debate; one with Wisconsin-based WAUK and another with Philly-based WURD. Both interviews aired on Thursday morning.

In both instances, Biden seemed to struggle with articulating his thoughts clearly.

During the interview with WURD, Biden told Lawful-Sanders that he was proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president.

“And by the way, I’m proud to be – as I’ve said – the first Vice President – first black woman to serve with a black president,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden announced on a Philadelphia radio station that ‘he’s proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president’ He did once say he “knows what’s best for the negro.” pic.twitter.com/NxzZaCvRrg — Detroit2DC (@detroit2dc) July 4, 2024

Following these interviews, Lawful-Sanders spoke with CNN’s Victor Blackwell about the process leading up to her conversation with Biden.

When asked whether the questions she asked Biden were sent to her by the White House or if she had to submit them for approval beforehand, Lawful-Sanders responded: “The questions were sent to me for approval. I approved them.”

Upon further questioning by CNN, Lawful-Sanders confirmed that the White House did indeed send her the questions prior to the interview. Out of eight potential questions provided, she chose four that she felt were most appropriate for their discussion.

“If the White House is trying now to prove the vim, vigor, acuity of the President I don’t know how they do that by sending questions first before the interview so that the President knows what’s coming,” Blackwell said.

