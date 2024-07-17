BLUEANON Conspiracy: Democrats Accuse Trump of Staging His Own Assassination Attempt — Claim Trump Uses ‘Fake Blood’ with the Help of Secret Service

Members of the Democrat Party, who are clearly suffering from severe TDS and are victims of fake news propaganda, have accused President Trump of staging his own assassination attempt.

Conservative content creator and political commentator James Klug recently visited Huntington Beach, California to gather public opinion on this contentious issue.

The assassination attempt, which tragically resulted in the death of one Trump supporter and left two others critically injured, has stirred a hornet’s nest of conspiracy theories.

Some Blueanon insists that the incident was a ‘false flag,’ alleging that Trump himself orchestrated it to garner sympathy and political support.

Among the respondents was an older Democrat:

Old Dem with TDS: I thought it was magnificently staged. It was professionally done. It almost looked real. James Klug: Wait, staged by who? Old Dem: Oh, by Mr. Trump, of course. James Klug: So you just thought it was fake? Old Dem: Of course. James Klug: One person died in the crowd, two critically injured. What happened there? Old Dem: We had a small price… It wouldn't matter to Trump. Do you think he cares if people die for him to be elected? Death doesn't mean anything to Trump. James Klug: What is our evidence for suggesting that it was a staged, a fake assassination attempt? Old Dem: I think that he walked away alive with perhaps a scratch on his ear at most… Of course, behind the scenes, that was fabricated… some noise. They put a little scratch on his ear, threw a little blood on his face. James Klug: Now, so you think that they planned from 130 yards away to shoot off the corner of his ear? Old Dem: They never shot off the corner of his ear. That was all done by the people hanging around him. Nobody ever shot off his ear. James Klug: If we're not paying attention, is the right move to say that Donald Trump staged the assassination and faked an assassination against himself? Is that the right move or is the right move just to say, I don't know? Old Dem: Oh, well, you're against the fake news, Donald. How about against all this other fake crap that you pulled? If Trump is involved, it's a fraud. James Klug: What are your thoughts about those people? Were they foolish for believing that this is a real assassination attempt? Were they foolish? Old Dem: A lot of people were originally fooled by Donald Trump. Yeah, they're foolish.

WATCH: