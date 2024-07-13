BREAKING: 8 Shots Fired at Trump Rally – Ambulance Rushes Trump Away After Assassination Attempt – Blood Runs Down His Face (VIDEO)

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit.
Trump pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.
An ambulance rushed Trump away after the assassination attempt.
