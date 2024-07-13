BREAKING: 8 Shots Fired at Trump Rally – Ambulance Rushes Trump Away After Assassination Attempt – Blood Runs Down His Face (VIDEO)

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit.

Trump pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.

WATCH:

An ambulance rushed Trump away after the assassination attempt.

WATCH:

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

