Biden’s Doc Finally Talks! Dr. O’Connor Admits He Hasn’t Given Joe Biden a Cognitive Test (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s physician and business associate Dr. O’Connor admitted he hasn’t given Joe Biden a cognitive test in an exchange with a New York Post reporter.

“Are you Dr. O’Connor?” New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Biden’s White House physician as he walked past the press briefing room this week.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” O’Connor said jokingly.

“How’s the president’s health?” Steven Nelson asked him.

“It’s excellent,” Dr. O’Connor said.

“Are you going to come to the briefing room to address us?” Steven Nelson asked.

“Probably not,” answered O’Connor.

“Could that change before the end of his term?” Nelson asked.

“And how is his mental cognition?” Steve Nelson asked.

“It’s excellent,” Dr. O’Connor absurdly claimed.

O’Connor said 81-year-old demented Joe Biden, who has the nuclear codes, doesn’t need a cognitive test.

“Is there a reason you didn’t perform a cognitive test on him?” Steven Nelson pressed.

“We don’t need to. He’s here every day,” O’Connor claimed.

Steven Nelson followed him and asked, “Dr. O’Connor, is there anything to that speculation that there might be something related to Parkinson’s that he has?”

“No,” O’Connor said. “No, he’s good.”

“And the [Parkinson’s] specialist’s visits to the White House, did that have anything to do with that concern?” The Post added.

“No,” O’Connor said. “He’s seen him three times, my letter was clear.”

WATCH:

Earlier this month Dr. O’Connor offered an explanation for the Parkinson’s disease expert’s numerous visits to the White House this year.

A Parkinson’s disease specialist visited the White House TEN TIMES going back to November 2022 according to visitor logs.

The Parkinson’s expert visited the White House 8 times in 8 months!

Dr. O’Connor released a letter Monday evening after reporters battered KJP for hiding information about Biden’s health problems.

“Prior to the pandemic, and following its end, [Cannard] has held regular Neurology clinics at the White House Medical Clinic in support of the thousands of active-duty members assigned in support of White House operations,” Dr. O’Connor’s letter read. “Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Canard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology Practice.”

“Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Red and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems,” O’Connor wrote.

Dr. O’Connor absurdly claimed the exam found no neurological disorder such as stroke, Parkinson’s or other impairments.

“An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy,” Dr. O’Connor report states.

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson called BS on Dr. O’Connor’s explanation.

“Does NOT explain the visit(s) to the Residence Clinic. Believe me, the active duty people that work at the White House are not seen in that clinic. They are seen in the clinic in the Old Executive Office Building. TRY AGAIN DR. O’CONNOR!!” Dr. Ronny Jackson said.