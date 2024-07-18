Biden Staffers Slip Him Note While on Call with Democrat Lawmakers, Reads Note Outloud, ‘You Are Sounding Defensive’

On a recent call with Democrat lawmakers to assuage concerns about his declining mental capacity and to shore up support for his continuation on the top of the ticket, staffers handed Joe Biden a private note critiquing his tone and telling him to “stay positive.”

Biden then read the note out loud to those on the call.

According to the New York Times, a staffer gave Biden a note card with tips saying, “Stay positive, you are sounding defensive,” Biden then repeated the private note on the call, seemingly reading directly from his staffer’s missive.

One lawmaker told the New York Times that the moment was an example of how “stage-managed” calls between the president and lawmakers are.

Biden has a history of being unable to discern private notes from his scripted and controlled remarks and blurting out directions meant for his eyes only.

During a speech to the North America’s Building Trade Union (NABTU) National Legislative Conference, at one point Biden read the teleprompter instructions out loud: “Four more years? Pause?”

Biden also read the teleprompter instructions out loud during a speech in North Carolina.

During remarks on the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity after reading a quote from Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Biden read the teleprompter instructions, “end of quote.”