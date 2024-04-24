Joe Biden Falls Apart During DC Speech, Reads Teleprompter Instructions: “Four More Years! Pause.” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks at North America’s Building Trade Union (NABTU) National Legislative Conference in Washington DC.

The group endorsed Joe Biden’s reelection.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster. He is rapidly declining.

His brain malfunctioned mid-sentence as he struggled to read his teleprompter.

Biden once again shouted: “Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy?”

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden read the teleprompter instructions: “Four more years? Pause?”

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

