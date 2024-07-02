“End of Quote” – Joe Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions During 4-Minute Rant on SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Shuffles Away without Answering Questions (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Monday evening returned to the White House from Camp David to deliver remarks on the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Joe Biden mumbled for four minutes Monday night before taking off. This is the first time he has publicly spoken in days and he refused to answer any questions.

“No one is above the law!” Biden said as he took a shot at Trump.

“I know I will respect the limits of the presidential power as I have for 3.5 years,” Biden said after he has openly bragged about defying the Supreme Court with his student loan bailout.

Biden read the teleprompter instructions as he praised liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor’s delusional dissent.

Sotomayor proved how stupid she is in her hysterical dissent. “The President is now a king above the law,” Sotomayor said as she echoed Judge Florence Pan’s SEAL Team 6 assassination hypothetical.

“Orders the Navy SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power?” Immune,” Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.

“With fear for our democracy, I dissent,” Sotomayor said (she was probably crying as she dissented).

Biden read the teleprompter instructions, “end of quote” as he praised Sotomayor’s hysterical dissent.

WATCH:

Biden shuffled away after four minutes of remarks. As usual, Biden took no questions.

Biden is totally fit for office. Nothing to see here. Move along.

WATCH: