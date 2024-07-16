“I Didn’t Say ‘Crosshairs!'” – Biden Remains Defiant as Lester Holt Confronts Him on ‘Trump in the Bullseye’ Comment One Week Before Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt to discuss the assassination attempt against President Trump.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally.

In an appalling breach of security, a gunman was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

President Trump raised his fist and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” after a bullet grazed his ear.

Thank God President Trump survived the assassination attempt. It was a miracle. God intervened.

The assassination attempt happened just one week after Biden issued veiled threats to Trump.

In a phone call with Democrat donors on July 8, Biden said “it’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.”

Joe Biden also issued a veiled threat during his interview with George Stephanopoulos just one week before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump.

Stephanopoulos said he has never seen a president of 36% approval get re-elected.

Biden denied he was polling at 36% approval and then issued a cryptic, veiled threat.

“Wouldn’t a clear-eyed political calculus tell you it’s going to be much tougher to win in 2024?” Stephanopoulos asked Biden referring to the abysmal polls.

Biden issued a veiled threat.

“Not when you’re running against a pathological liar. Not when he hadn’t been challenged in a way that he’s about to be challenged,” Biden said with a sinister look on his face.

Biden has repeatedly threatened Trump, referred to him as a dictator and spread hoaxes (‘Bloodbath,’ ‘very fine people,’ ‘suckers and losers’) about the former president.

Lester Holt confronted Joe Biden about his threatening and dehumanizing language that led to the attempted assassination against President Trump.

You called President Trump “an existential threat” and said it’s time to put him “in the bullseye,” Lester Holt said to Joe Biden.

“I didn’t say ‘crosshairs,'” Biden said.

WATCH:

NBC: You called President Trump "an existential threat" and said it's time to put him "in the bullseye." BIDEN: "I didn't say 'crosshairs.'"

“Have you taken a step back and done a little soul-searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?” Lester Holt asked Biden.

“I have not engaged in that rhetoric,” Biden falsely claimed.

WATCH:

NBC: "Have you taken a step back and done a little soul searching on things that you may have said that could incite people who are not balanced?" BIDEN (LYING): "I have not engaged in that rhetoric."

Biden is lying. He has repeatedly demonized President Trump and his supporters.

“Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic!” Biden said during one of the most evil speeches ever given by a sitting president.

