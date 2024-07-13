WATCH: Biden Lies to Michigan Voters, Claims He Was “Involved in the Civil Rights Movement” in Delaware Where He Worked to “Desegregate the Restaurants and Streets of Our City”

Joe Biden Friday evening participated in a campaign event in Wayne County, Michigan after he creeped on little girls at a restaurant.

The barriers were installed to make sure Biden doesn’t fall off the stage.

WATCH:

The media used camera tricks to make it look like Biden packed the house.

The crowd size for Biden’s rally is still a fraction of the size of the overflow crowd at a Trump rally.

WATCH:

Biden malfunctioned 30 seconds into his speech.

WATCH:

Biden once again falsely claimed he was involved in the civil rights movement as a young man in Delaware.

This time Joe Biden told the crowd he worked to “desegregate the restaurants and streets of our city.”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

WATCH:

Biden never participated in the civil rights movement. He has told a version of this lie many times.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

