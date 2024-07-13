WATCH: Biden Lies to Michigan Voters, Claims He Was “Involved in the Civil Rights Movement” in Delaware Where He Worked to “Desegregate the Restaurants and Streets of Our City”

Joe Biden Friday evening participated in a campaign event in Wayne County, Michigan after he creeped on little girls at a restaurant.

The barriers were installed to make sure Biden doesn’t fall off the stage.

Barriers have once again been erected on both sides of the walkway at Biden’s campaign event — likely so he doesn’t fall off the edge. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/rqW1XQZtRi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

The media used camera tricks to make it look like Biden packed the house.

The crowd size for Biden’s rally is still a fraction of the size of the overflow crowd at a Trump rally.

President Biden set to deliver remarks shortly at Michigan campaign rally pic.twitter.com/XSmmpVfTBl — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) July 12, 2024

Biden malfunctioned 30 seconds into his speech.

It took about 30 seconds into Biden’s Michigan event for his brain to completely malfunction pic.twitter.com/UEeQXQBD4D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Biden once again falsely claimed he was involved in the civil rights movement as a young man in Delaware.

This time Joe Biden told the crowd he worked to “desegregate the restaurants and streets of our city.”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

Biden once again claims he was “involved in the civil rights movement” in Delaware, where he worked to “desegregate the restaurants and streets of our city.” None of that is true. That’s a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/5KwbzShuVu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Biden never participated in the civil rights movement. He has told a version of this lie many times.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

