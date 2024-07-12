“How Old Are You? Remember, No Serious Guys Until You’re 30” – Biden Goes in For a Sniff, Creeps on Young Girls at Michigan Restaurant (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Wayne County, Michigan to participate in a campaign event just one day after his disastrous “Big Boy” press conference.

A few dozen people turned out to see low-energy Joe Biden. The campaign event had a funeral-like atmosphere. The attendees looked like a bunch of hostages.

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He immediately went in for a sniff as soon he got to a restaurant in Northville, Michigan.

Biden stops at a restaurant in Michigan and immediately goes in for a sniff pic.twitter.com/Ic0XskDJSV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

As usual, Biden was rambling incoherently about being a “full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.”

This is a lie. Joe Biden was never a professor. UPenn paid Biden $1 million to do nothing.

Biden never taught a class.

Joe Biden also brought up the widely debunked “very fine people” Trump hoax.

Biden, dazed and confused, starts rambling incoherently about being "a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania" (total lie) and regurgitates the "very good people" hoax pic.twitter.com/ONGK8zHoED — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

At one point Joe Biden got distracted and creeped on a young girl.

“How old are you? Remember, no serious guys until you’re 30,” Biden said to a little girl with barrettes in her hair.

WATCH: