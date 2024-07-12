“How Old Are You? Remember, No Serious Guys Until You’re 30” – Biden Goes in For a Sniff, Creeps on Young Girls at Michigan Restaurant (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Wayne County, Michigan to participate in a campaign event just one day after his disastrous “Big Boy” press conference.

A few dozen people turned out to see low-energy Joe Biden. The campaign event had a funeral-like atmosphere. The attendees looked like a bunch of hostages.

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He immediately went in for a sniff as soon he got to a restaurant in Northville, Michigan.

WATCH:

As usual, Biden was rambling incoherently about being a “full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.”

This is a lie. Joe Biden was never a professor. UPenn paid Biden $1 million to do nothing.

Biden never taught a class.

Joe Biden also brought up the widely debunked “very fine people” Trump hoax.

WATCH:

At one point Joe Biden got distracted and creeped on a young girl.

“How old are you? Remember, no serious guys until you’re 30,” Biden said to a little girl with barrettes in her hair.

WATCH:

