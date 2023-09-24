Joe Biden: “I Started Off as a Kid in the Civil Rights Movement in Wilmington, Delaware When I was in High School” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Saturday evening delivered remarks at the 2023 Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Biden once again lied about being involved in the civil rights movement.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

“I started off as a kid in the civil rights movement in Wilmington, Delaware, when I was in high school. And the community, we won the c— we won by a staggering 3,100 or 3,200 votes when I ran the first time for the Senate!” Biden said Saturday night.

This never happened.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

