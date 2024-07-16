Biden Ignores Kamala’s Past Prosecuting Black Men While Pandering to Crowd During NAACP Speech Saying ‘She Could Be President’ (Video)

by
A gorgeous mosaic of Kamala Harris was created out of the photos of hundreds of black men she locked up and kept in prison after their release date for cheap labor.

During a rambling speech at the annual NAACP convention, Joe Biden pandered to the crowd by teasing that Vice President Kamala Harris “could be president of the United States.”

At least this time, Old Joe managed to name the right person as his Veep. During his recent “Big Boy” press conference, he bungled the very first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

Biden said, “She’s not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States.”

Watch:

Ironically, while placing the horrific image of a President Kamala in front of the crowd, Biden also said his administration is “making sure” people are not incarcerated over marijuana possession and arguing prior cannabis convictions should be expunged.

“By the way, we’re making sure that no one goes to jail for the mere use of possession of marijuana,” Biden said. “Their records should be expunged. It holds them back.”

Kamala’s track record shows a very different approach. As a prosecutor, she oversaw more than 1,900 cannabis related convictions in San Francisco, which was higher than her predecessor.

And, never forget…

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for $2 a day for cheap California state labor.

In February 2019, Jackie Kucinich at the far-left Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them for cheap labor.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.