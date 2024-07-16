Biden Ignores Kamala’s Past Prosecuting Black Men While Pandering to Crowd During NAACP Speech Saying ‘She Could Be President’ (Video)

During a rambling speech at the annual NAACP convention, Joe Biden pandered to the crowd by teasing that Vice President Kamala Harris “could be president of the United States.”

At least this time, Old Joe managed to name the right person as his Veep. During his recent “Big Boy” press conference, he bungled the very first question when he called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.”

Biden said, “She’s not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States.”

Watch:

Biden teases Kamala Harris ‘could be president of the United States’ in Trump-bashing NAACP speech https://t.co/x1iOyXAcdF pic.twitter.com/N99GtcqEeO — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2024

Ironically, while placing the horrific image of a President Kamala in front of the crowd, Biden also said his administration is “making sure” people are not incarcerated over marijuana possession and arguing prior cannabis convictions should be expunged.

“By the way, we’re making sure that no one goes to jail for the mere use of possession of marijuana,” Biden said. “Their records should be expunged. It holds them back.”

Kamala’s track record shows a very different approach. As a prosecutor, she oversaw more than 1,900 cannabis related convictions in San Francisco, which was higher than her predecessor.

And, never forget…

Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for $2 a day for cheap California state labor.

In February 2019, Jackie Kucinich at the far-left Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them for cheap labor.