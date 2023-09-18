Can’t Make This Up! Kamala Harris Lectures on Racist Criminal Justice System After She Kept Black Men in Prison Past Their Release Date for Cheap State Labor

On Friday Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance at North Carolina AGT State University.

During the questioning, she was asked about how she was combatting “environmental racism.”

Kamala responded with her typical empty rhetoric.

She then brought up the criminal justice system and the “disparities” that exist in our prisons.

Kamala Harris: “We talked about it in terms of equity and inclusion and diversity. Right. We need to, first of all, agree and acknowledge that there are systems that have been long in place that need to be reformed. So, for example, our criminal justice system and the work that we need to do to recognize the disparities that exist there.”

This is quite a statement coming from a woman who kept black men in prison to use them as cheap labor in the state to fight wildfires.

As previously reported – Kamala Harris kept hundreds of black men in prison past their release date so she could use these men for $2 a day for cheap state labor.

This has been ignored by the legacy media to this day.

Back in February 2019 Jackie Kucinich at The Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office holding inmates in prison past their potential release date so the state could use them for cheap labor.

Democrat state leaders used the men to help fight wildfires.

Just like slavers.

Kamala also locked up 1,500 people for marijuana violations.

The Daily Beast reported:

Ordered to reduce the population of California’s overcrowded prisons, lawyers from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ office made the case that some non-violent offenders needed to stay incarcerated or else the prison system would lose a source of cheap labor. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Plata that California’s prisons were so overcrowded that they violated the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. Three years later, in early 2014, the state was ordered to allow non-violent, second time offenders who have served half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. By September 2014, plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit were back in court, accusing California of slow-walking the process, which lawyers for Harris’ office denied. According to court filings, lawyers for the state said California met benchmarks, and argued that if certain potential parolees were given a faster track out of prison, it would negatively affect the prison’s labor programs, including one that allowed certain inmates to fight California’s wildfires for about $2 a day. “Extending 2-for-1 credits to all minimum custody inmates at this time would severely impact fire camp participation—a dangerous outcome while California is in the middle of a difficult fire season and severe drought,” lawyers for Harris wrote in the filing, noting that the fire camp program required physical fitness in addition to a level of clearance that allowed the felon to be offsite. Not only that, they noted, draining the prisons of “minimum custody inmates” would deplete the labor force both internally and in local communities where low-level, non-violent offenders worked for pennies on the dollar collecting trash and tending to city parks. A federal three-judge panel ordered both sides to confer about the plaintiffs’ demands, and the state agreed to extend the 2-for-1 credits to all eligible minimum security prisoners.

Now Kamala is lecturing on reforming prisons.

This video by far left VICE was released back in October 2019 as Kamala’s presidential campaign was swirling down the toilet.

According to VICE — Back when she was San Francisco D.A., U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, now a presidential contender and a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” cost the city of San Francisco millions of dollars and cost Jamal Trulove more than six years of his life. Harris allowed the people working under her to pursue a murder charge against Trulove that was ultimately overturned by an appeals court. Harris has yet to account for this incident.