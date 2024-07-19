Biden Campaign Schedules Emergency “All-Hands Meeting” as Damaging Leaks Batter Joe Biden

The Biden campaign has scheduled an emergency “all-hands meeting” as damaging leaks batter Joe Biden.

“The Biden For President campaign is calling an all-staff meeting for Friday. It’s heading into a critical weekend for the party as Republican Donald Trump wraps up a heady Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and Democrats, racing time, consider the extraordinary possibility of Biden stepping aside for a new presidential nominee before their own convention next month in Chicago.” – the AP reported.

Biden’s surrogates are desperate to take control of the narrative as Joe Biden convalesces at his Rehoboth Beach house.

Damaging leaks to the media are increasing as powerful Democrats are working behind the scenes to force Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

According to a leak to NBC News, Biden’s family is discussing an exit plan for Joe Biden.

“Members of President Joe Biden’s family have discussed what an exit from his campaign might look like, according to two people familiar with the discussions,” NBC News reported.

“The overall tone of the conversations has been that any exit plan — should Biden decide to take that step, as some of his closest allies increasingly believe he will — should put the party in the best position to beat former President Donald Trump while also being worthy of the more than five decades he has served the country in elected office, these people said.” the outlet reported.

A Biden campaign email was sent out Friday morning: “Joe Biden has made it more than clear: He’s in this race and he’s in it to win it. Moreover, he’s the presumptive nominee — there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee.”

Meanwhile, Mark Halperin is reporting that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.

According to Mark Halperin, Biden is not expected to endorse Kamala Harris. He will not resign the presidency.

Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.