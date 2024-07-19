Four More House Democrats Call on Biden to Quit Campaign Amid Damaging Leaks, Rumors of Open Convention

According to The New York Times, four more House Democrats have called on Joe Biden to quit his 2024 campaign as rumors swirl about an open convention.

Damaging leaks to the media are increasing as powerful Democrats are working behind the scenes to force Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries are all doubting Biden’s viability.

Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are working behind the scenes to sabotage Joe Biden.

Mark Halperin reported Thursday that Joe Biden is going to drop out of the 2024 presidential race as early as Sunday.

According to Mark Halperin, Biden is not expected to endorse Kamala Harris. He will not resign the presidency.

Halperin said there will be an open convention with Kamala Harris and about three others. He floated a couple of potential running mates for Harris: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and PA Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Joe is toast.

The last time he was seen in public he was struggling to get into his presidential motorcade.

WATCH:

Joe Biden demonstrating rigidity common with Parkinson’s. His aide here has to physically push him into the car and straighten out his legs. #joesgottago #PresidentialElection2024 pic.twitter.com/PCoQswsChe — James Ruport (@JamesRuport) July 18, 2024

Biden is currently holed up at his Rehoboth Beach house supposedly sick with Covid as Democrats work to replace him.